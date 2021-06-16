Musician and radio presenter Una Healy, pictured at the Rock of Cashel in Tipperary, is calling on women all around the country to join her and take part in this year Vhi Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon. Register now at www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Musician and radio presenter Una Healy, pictured at the Rock of Cashel in Tipperary, is calling on women all around the country to join her and take part in this year Vhi Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon. Register now at www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Chart-topping singer Una Healy said she would support antigen testing at concerts and live gigs if it helps get the entertainment industry back on track.

The ‘Saturdays’ star (39) said that she dearly misses performing live to thousands of fans and thinks rolling out the system would be a huge boost for large-scale events.

“Yeah I think that would make sense and now that the vaccines are rolling out and the virus is under control a bit more and we understand more about it,” she told Independent.ie.

“They’ve done some antigen tests at other events, before and after them and that sounds like a really good plan to do that here. For travel as well as live gigs. There's nothing like being out on stage performing and sharing the music live.”

She was speaking after Arts Minister Catherine Martin unveiled a €25m package for 230 promoters and events companies under the Live Performance Support Scheme in could save the summer for many.

“I think it’s great. It gives hope for people to go and enjoy themselves as well. I miss performing but I also miss going to these gigs and being part of them; going there with your friends and being happy and socialising. I think it’s a win-win for everybody. People really miss that,” she said.

Now living back in her hometown of Thurles, Co Tipperary in a house right next door to her parents, she said her two children Aoife (9) and Tadhg (6) have settled in very well to their new home.

Now attending her alma mater of Presentation primary school and she said it was the perfect move back for all of them.

“I have asked them a couple of times, ‘Are you happy you’re here now or do you want to go back to your old school?’ and they’re like ‘No, we prefer it here’ so that’s good.

“They've made friends, they’re learning Irish and they’re involved in the GAA so they’re playing football and hurling so they’re making friends through that.

“This town is home, my parents are next door so I've got that support around me. It's great; it’s the perfect place to be and fortunately, living at home hasn’t disrupted my UK work, I can still do it remotely.”

Currently fronting her own show on Absolute Radio Country, she has also released a new single ‘Song of the Summer’ with Canadian artist Teybey.

In the absence of live performances, she said exercising kept her sane during lockdown and it was a “great way to release that energy.”

She has just been signed up as an ambassador for the Vhi Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon which takes place on September 19. She used to run competitively as a child so is taking the 10km goal all in her stride. There’s also a new event app to give participants some tips.

“It can be quite scary for people to see the 10km distance but you can space it out and do it over two days and you can walk it too. It’s about taking part and making money for your charity,” she said.

To register, go to www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie

