'There's no point in us getting our knickers in a twist about it' - Angela Scanlon staying put in London despite Brexit 'mess'

BBC star Angela Scanlon has said she won’t be “getting her knickers in a twist” over Brexit – and has no plans to come back home when the negotiations come to an end.

The 35-year-old, who is originally from Meath, has been living in London full-time since 2014 and while the UK is facing down the barrel of a no-deal Brexit, she isn't considering a move home as a contingency plan.

“I am always thinking about Ireland, and [the] thought is that the long-term goal, and I have said before – only half-jokingly – end of the world or when I am 80, I’ll be heading to Clonakilty to set up a florist and a bookshop,” she told Independent.ie Style.

“In terms of Brexit, they haven’t a clue what they are doing so I think there is no point in us all getting our knickers in a twist about it at the moment. It is an absolute mess, isn’t it? There is no Brexit contingency for me – it is just see what happens for me. I do think there is a very special relationship between Ireland and the UK and I don’t see that breaking down because of what is going on, but it is tough."

Part of her determination to stay in her adopted city is the fact that she still flies between the UK and Ireland for work across the BBC and RTE. Her new show Your Home Made Perfect, a home transformation format with a virtual reality twist, airs on BBC2 next month and she recently celebrated the one year anniversary of her Radio 2 show. She also fronted Science Week Live on RTE One in November and featured in a segment to promote Hook Lighthouse with Tourism Ireland last year.

"It is out on BBC2 in the next few months and I just did the voice over for it yesterday," she said. "We have been filming, we did a lot over the summer, it is cool, it looks really good. It's like interiors, property, Right Move Daft - that is my porn, so this is right up my street because I basically get to nose around peoples' houses."

Scanlon is fresh from a holiday in Tulum, Mexico, with her husband of four years Roy Horgan and their 10-month-old daughter Ruby, returning to a familiar spot for the couple - and was honest about what's required for long haul travel with an infant.

"It was absolutely lovely. I was there three years ago and we went back to the same area, and it was lovely. I went solo [with Ruby] on the way over so it was interesting," she said, launching the Aer Lingus Aer Credit Card in Dublin on Tuesday. "I had been warned by everyone and I was like, 'Stop, you're being dramatic, I'll be fine'." "It was a day flight which was a mistake, she slept maybe for an hour and a quarter for ten plus hours. It was long! But actually there was a lovely man beside me and he had four kids so he was used to it and chilled about it, so that was a plus.

"And the mess everywhere - the amount of stuff you have to take, so even though I thought I had downsized and been relatively modest with what I had packed, when we arrived it looked like we had been attacked."

