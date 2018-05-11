Meghan Markle is reporting shunning the concept of a rehearsal dinner in favour of a more informal introduction for her parents to her future in-laws and new friends.

'There won't be a rehearsal dinner' - Meghan Markle will introduce parents to new friends in 'low key' style

It was confirmed last week that her father Thomas Markle Sr will walk her up the aisle and her mother Doria Ragland will travel with her in the car en route to St George's Chapel next Saturday when she weds Prince Harry. And while there are a seemingly endless number of aides to assist with planning the royal wedding, Meghan is said to be hands on with every aspect, alongside her close friend Jessica Mulroney.

Mulroney, a stylist based in Toronto, has been Meghan's closest friend in recent years and it was rumoured she would be chosen as maid of honour on the day before the palace announced the bride will only have younger bridesmaids, a royal tradition. Her parents are flying from their homes in Mexico and Los Angeles, respectively, next week for introductions to the British royal family, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton and their three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and little Prince Louis. In a bid to diffuse the formality of it all, she will

Meghan Markle chooses wedding dress for Suits character Rachel with friend Jessica Mulroney | Youtube

"Meghan can’t wait to see them and show them her new home. There won’t be a rehearsal dinner. Instead, Meg has planned a number of low-key events for her parents so they can meet her new friends," a source told Vanity Fair. Her parents will be in London at Buckingham Palace before descending on Windsor ahead of the wedding festivities. Queen Elizabeth is said to have given them free reign at Frogmore House for the duration of their stay.

The news comes days after Meghan's half brother penned a bizarre open letter in In Touch magazine claiming that their father wasn't invited to the wedding and telling Harry "it's not too late" to call off the wedding before calling the actress a "jaded, shallow, conceited woman". "The first thing I would like to share is that Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are very much looking forward to welcoming Ms. Markle's parents to Windsor for the wedding," a Kensington Palace spokesperson said.

Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Radlan watch the closing ceremonies for the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, September 30, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Geoff RobinsGEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images

"Mr Thomas Markle and Ms Doria Ragland will be arriving in the UK in the week of the wedding, allowing time for Prince Harry's family, including The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to spend time with them before the big day. "Both of the bride's parents will have important roles in the wedding. On the morning of the wedding, Ms Ragland will travel with Ms Markle by car to Windsor Castle.

"Mr Markle will walk his daughter down the aisle of St George's Chapel. Ms Markle is delighted to have her parents by her side on this important and happy occasion."

While Harry met his future mother-in-law Doria last year in Toronto, he hasn't met Thomas yet. The former Hollywood lighting director lives in a retirement community in Mexico.

A third official engagement photo released by Kensington Palace of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taken by Alexi Lubomirski earlier this week at Frogmore House, Windsor.

The bride's dress is reportedly a bespoke creation by Ralph & Russo for £100,000, which will be paid for privately by Prince Harry and his family.

