She has just touched down in Ireland after the Miss World pageant in China, so Cork beauty Aoife O'Sullivan is looking forward to some quality time with hurling star boyfriend Colm Spillane after four weeks apart.

'There was no night off, no glass of wine' - Miss Ireland Aoife O'Sullivan reflects on Miss World

Aoife (23) flew the flag for Ireland in Sanya while Colm was away for the Fenway Hurling Classic in Boston with Cork.

Planning a trip away in the New Year together is on the cards for the couple now they're back on Irish soil.

"He's back now too and we have an award ceremony to go to, it's all go," Aoife told the Diary. "Me and Colm are going away in the New Year - we haven't booked it yet, but it's his off-season so it suits. My mum is like, 'You're only back and you're off again!' But it wasn't a holiday.

"The resort we were in was amazing, but genuinely, there was a pool and the only time I was in it was for part of the competition, not one day did I lie beside the pool. There was no night off, no glass of wine.

Aoife said she quickly learned there was no such thing as wearing jeans and a nice top during the competition.

"People were getting up at 5am to get ready - it took me about 45 minutes to get ready," she said. "I wasn't like that but I learned a lot of tips and tricks from the girls - they were so glam and everyone was so nice, sharing and borrowing things."

She couldn't speak highly enough of the competition, which was won by Miss Mexico at the weekend. She said it taught her so much about the customs of other countries.

"One girl was telling me how while her own family are progressive in her country, traditionally it would be expected that she kneel down and serve her dad his food," she said. "Some girls had huge campaigns with money pumped in, like a national sport, with spectacular clothes, but Miss World isn't judged on that.

Cork hurler Colm Spillane with Aoife O'Sullivan upon arrival at the PwC All Stars 2017 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

"The girl from Bangladesh didn't have a straightener or curler for her hair, but the organisers always were really nice and helpful. In some of the countries in Asia, girls had about 600,000 social media followers and were famous where they were from, whereas my roommate, Miss Iceland, told me she didn't really tell people at home she was Miss Iceland.

"They're quite feminist there and wouldn't believe in this kind of thing."

Aoife said the attitude in Ireland was mixed when she was crowned to represent the country.

"People asked would everyone have plastic surgery or will it be fake," she said. "My main aim when I was there was to show people what I did. It was really positive, the confidence you gain is amazing."

