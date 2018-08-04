'There is no protocol for people like Thomas Markle' - Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell says Meghan's father should 'stay quiet'

Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell has advised Meghan Markle 's father to stop speaking out and try to reach out to his daughter in private.

Thomas Markle (74) has given a series of interviews to the media in which he has spoken about his relationship with his daughter which appears to have become somewhat estranged since her wedding to Prince Harry in May.

Markle did not attend his daughter's wedding as he was suffering from ill-health.

Paul Burrell, who witnessed the pressures that come with the life of a princess with the late Diana, said that the new Duchess of Sussex will find the life difficult.

Speaking to Yahoo News' weekly series The Royal Box, he said that there is "no protocol" for the Royal Family when dealing with in-laws.

"There is no protocol for people like Thomas Markel, or in-laws, and people who marry into the Royal Family are lost at sea," he said.

"They have embraced Meghan, they are keeping Meghan safe, but how about all the people in her world?

"I think they need to think about this. It's a problem. Poor Thomas Markle doesn't know how to behave. He is lost."

Burrell addressed the differences between Thomas Markle and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland's approach to the media.

"I think the best thing he could do is stay quiet and try and reach out to his daughter. Somebody has to fix it. Before it gets more broken. Thankfully Meghan's mother has survived with dignity and style and that's the way forward."

He also predicted that Harry and Meghan will have a baby within the first year of marriage and added, "Time is marching on and Harry does want a family."

