Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have named their newborn son, Louis Arthur Charles.

The wait is over... Prince William and Kate reveal new son's name

The duchess and Prince William finally announced the moniker on Friday morning, after a three-day wait by royal fans.

"The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge," Kensington Palace said. The infant's name was subject to a flurry of bets with Arthur and James among bookmakers' favourites for the new prince.

"You'll find out soon enough," William said when asked about the baby's name earlier in the week. The new arrival is Queen Elizabeth II's sixth great-grandchild and bumps Prince Harry to sixth place in the line of succession.

Charlotte is the first royal daughter to stay ahead of a younger brother in the line of succession. Before the rules were changed in 2012, male heirs took precedence. Arrival

The couple drove to St Mary's Hospital in London early on Tuesday morning, and Kate's eight pound, seven ounce boy was born at 11.01am, with royal officials announcing the birth about two hours later. There followed a smoothly choreographed operation perfected after the births of the couple's two other children. In late afternoon, elder siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte were brought to meet their baby brother.

At around 6pm, Kate emerged alongside her husband, wearing a vibrant red dress and holding the tiny royal highness wrapped in a white lace shawl.

After posing for dozens of photographers and camera crews outside the hospital's private Lindo Wing, the trio headed home, with the baby nestled securely in a car seat.

William declared the couple "very delighted" with the new addition to the family. "Thrice the worry now," William told reporters, holding up three fingers with a smile. "We didn't keep you waiting too long this time. Very happy, very excited, thank you."

The royal palace on Tuesday said "the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news". UK Prime Minister Theresa May offered "warmest congratulations."

Online Editors