The Sun issues apology over Jeremy Clarkson column on Meghan Markle

Jeremy Clarkson and The Sun have apologised over the piece about Meghan Markle.

The Sun newspaper has issued an apology over a Jeremy Clarkson column on Meghan Markle which led to more than 20,000 complaints being filed with the press regulator.

In his column last weekend, the former Top Gear presenter wrote: “dreaming of the day when she [Meghan Markle] is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while crowds chant, 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her".

Clarkson also said he “hated” Ms Markle more than he “hates Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West”. Ms West was a serial killer in the UK in the 1970s and 1980s.

The column became the most complained-about article in British press history.

After widespread condemnation and anger, including from his own daughter, Clarkson apologised for the piece, saying: “”I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt”.

“Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future,” Clarkson said.

More than 60 MPs wrote to the Sun’s editor, voicing their displeasure over the piece.

The Sun, in a statement on Friday, said it regretted publishing the column, and said: “In last Saturday's Sun, Jeremy Clarkson wrote a comment article about the Duchess of Sussex.

"It provoked a strong response and led to a large number of complaints to IPSO, the independent press regulator.

"In a tweet earlier this week, Jeremy said he had made a 'clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones', which had 'gone down badly with a great many people' and he was 'horrified to have caused so much hurt'.

"He also said he will be more careful in future. Columnists' opinions are their own, but as a publisher, we realise that with free expression comes responsibility.

"We at The Sun regret the publication of this article and we are sincerely sorry. The article has been removed from our website and archives”.