There is at least one guarantee with the Spice Girls reunion this year - it will definitely be awkward.

The Spice Girls drama wages on: Mel B is reportedly 'disappointed' Geri is 'making her out to be a liar'

Over the last week, there has been an exchange of assertions and denials between Mel B and Geri Horner (née Halliwell) after Mel claimed that the two had sex back in the band's heyday, which Geri denied on Sunday.

On Piers Morgan's Life Stories, the America's Got Talent judge said: "We were best friends. It just happened. It wasn’t a thing. It just happened. We just giggled at it and that was it. It just happens one time and then you talk about it and it does not really happen again. It was just that one time.”

"Hopefully when Geri gets asked she wont deny it, because it was just a thing. It was not anything major. It was just a fun thing. You asked me a question and I answered it."

Spice Girls (left to right) Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner (PA)

On Sunday, a representative for Geri, who has been married to Formula One star Christian Horner for four years, said she was devastated by the claims and labelled them as "simply not true".

"It has been very disappointing to read about all these rumours again, especially on Mother’s Day of all days," the statement reads. "Geri is really grateful for your support and loyalty for so many years. She loves the Spice Girls: Emma, Melanie, Melanie and Victoria. She would like [the fans] to know that what has been reported recently is simply not true and has been very hurtful to her family."

The statement concluded that the tour will be going ahead as planned, but she hopes to put the headlines to rest and move forward with the band.

"'Moving forward, Geri can't wait to see the girls and all the fans on the tour, have an amazing time with everyone, and make some new memories."

Now, the see-sawing between the two continues as a source told The Mirror that Mel is "perplexed" by her denials.

"Mel feels Geri is making her out to be a liar. She said, 'It’s almost as if she is trying to erase our history'."

Another insider said there is a "lot of bad blood simmering away" between the two, which is especially trying as the foursome - minus Victoria Beckham - are due to begin rehearsals shortly for their sold out reunion tours this summer.

