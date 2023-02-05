| 6.2°C Dublin

Kathleen had been up early that morning and had given the wee ones a bath and dried their hair. She had made a shopping list and then went to wash her hair before going to SuperValu with Trish. The list is still on the table”

Daniel and Kathleen Expand
Daniel with his sister Kathleen and brother James Expand

Eddie Rowley

Heartbroken star Daniel O’Donnell yesterday paid tribute to his beloved sister, Kathleen, who died suddenly at the family home on Friday morning.

The Irish singer had a close bond with his sister, who at 67 was the third-eldest in their family of five from Kincasslagh, Co. Donegal.

