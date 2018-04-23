The royal baby is on the way! Kate Middleton arrives at London hospital in early stages of labour

The Duchess of Cambridge (36) is expecting her third child with husband Prince William and was transferred to St Mary's Hospital in London this morning, the same hospital where she delivered her older children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour," a palace statement said on social media. "The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge."

It was reported yesterday that Kate's younger sister Pippa Middleton is also expecting her first child with husband James Matthews. An insider said recently: "Kate is now officially on maternity leave until the autumn and looking forward to welcoming the new baby.

"The whole family is excited, including the children, who are very much aware that they are about to welcome a new brother or sister." Kate's first stop on maternity leave was to spent Easter with her parents Michael and Carole Middleton in Bucklebury, Berkshire, England, with her family before settling back home in London as her due date approached.

A source said at the time: "Kate is in Bucklebury with the children for the Easter weekend, putting her feet up and enjoying some well-earned rest. "The children are on Easter holiday now so they'll all stay at Carole and Michael's into the middle of next week and then return to Kensington Palace, where Kate will remain until she goes into labour. William may be back and forth due to work."

The royal couple were forced to announce their third pregnancy earlier than they would've liked last year because Catherine was battling with hyperemesis gravidarum - a severe form of morning sickness - and was forced to pull out of engagements.

Online Editors