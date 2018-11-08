'The relationship has changed' - why Harry and Meghan are splitting with William and Kate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to break from Kensington Palace after their first child is born next year as the "relationship has changed" between the royal brothers.

On a personal level, Prince William and Harry remain close, but as far as their royal duties are concerned, the pair are headed in different directions and they have their own families to consider in their decision making going forward. As of now, all four are represented by Kensington Palace, but it's expected that Meghan and Harry will create a new court next year to focus on their specific agendas and responsibilities, as reported by the Sunday Times.

Royal expert Sally Bedell Smith said that Harry's recent wedding "changed the dynamic" as he begins to forge his own path separate to that of his brother, who is second in line to the British throne and therefore has a clearer path of what's expected in comparison to his younger brother.

“The arrival of Meghan has changed the dynamic of the relationship in a fairly significant way,” Ms Smith told People.. “It is inevitable and practical because it gives Harry and Meghan some freedom to build up their own collection of interests and charities.

“Meghan has very strong views on what she is interested in and that may be what Harry shares, but not what William and Kate share.”

Last month, after the article was first published, Smith told Vanity Fair that the brothers' closeness was always as an "anomaly", especially compared to Prince Charles and his siblings.

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk on South Melbourne Beach where they met community groups in Melbourne on October 18, 2018

“It was always an anomaly for Harry and William to be so close,” Smith said. “When you look at Charles and his siblings, there was never that closeness. Because of Charles’s status as heir, he has inevitably been in a separate category, and now I think the same will be the case for William. His life is moving along a different path from Harry’s.”

"It’s sad to see the team break up, but I think this was always inevitable and probably makes sense. The Fab Four was a nice construction, but they will only appear as a foursome from time to time."

Th original Sunday Times reported that the brothers have a "gulf in style and approach to the style of work" that's expected of them.

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (2L), Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex react during the wedding ceremony of Britain's Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on October 12, 2018. (Photo by Owen Humphreys / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read OWEN HUMPHREYS/AFP/Getty Images)

