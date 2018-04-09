'The recent headlines made us open our eyes' - Christine and Paddy McGuinness 'working through' their marriage

The 30-year-old model - who has been married to the 'Take Me Out' star since 2011 - admits she and her husband have had an incredibly tough year but she believes they can make it through together.

She said: "As a family we've had an awful lot to deal with, but you can only do your best in a relationship and like anything else it takes working at and we're working things through. We've always been extremely private; we've been together 11 years and there have been ups and downs. "I was 19 when we met. These headlines were easy for me to go, 'It's not even worth focusing on!' We've been through a lot as a couple in private, but I still love Paddy. The recent headlines made us open our eyes. It made us realise we have to make some changes. We were like, 'We can do better than this, we can make each other a lot happier.'"

Paddy McGuinness and Christine McGuinness attend the Brit Awards 2013 at the 02 Arena on February 20, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images)

And Christine has confessed that the last 12 months have been "one of the toughest years of her life" Asked if she wants any more children, she added: "No, I'm done - three is the magic number. We would have kept going, but a lot has gone on. It's been one of the toughest years of my life."

Christine also confessed to "blaming herself" after she and Paddy found out their four-year-old twins, Leo and Penelope, have autism. She told the new issue of OK! magazine: "I blamed myself. I thought it must be my fault because they've only ever been with me; I didn't even let my husband look after them. Felicity can't be diagnosed until she's three and she could be copying the twins' mannerisms, but even at six months old she was tensing her body when she was excited. She walks on tiptoes and she does a flapping arm movement when she's happy or excited. These are common signs of autism."

Paddy McGuinness and Christine Martin arrive on the red carpet for The BRIT Awards 2011 at the O2 Arena on February 15, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Online Editors