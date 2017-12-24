Style Celebrity News

Sunday 24 December 2017

'The only bubbles I'll be drinking this Christmas' - Aoibhin Garrihy announces she's expecting

West world: Newlyweds John Burke and Aoibhin Garrihy at Spanish Point, Co Clare. Photo: Eamon Ward
West world: Newlyweds John Burke and Aoibhin Garrihy at Spanish Point, Co Clare. Photo: Eamon Ward
Aoibhin Garrihy and John Burke at the 39th Rehab Person of The Year Awards 2013
Aoibhin Garrihy and husband John Burke at the VIP Style Awards 2015
Aoibhin Garrihy and John Burke at the #3Disco area at Electric Picnic. PictureBrian McEvoy
Mountaineering hero John Burke, who runs the Armada Hotel in Miltown Malbay, is welcomed home at Shannon Airport by his wife Aoibhín Garrihy after becoming the first Co Clare man to reach the summit on Mount Everest. Photo: Arthur Ellis
Aoibhin Garrihy and John Burke on their wedding day.
John Burke and Aoibhin Garrihy at the VIP Style Awards 2014
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Actress Aoibhin Garrihy has announced she's expecting her first child with husband John Burke.

The former Fair City star (29) has been married to the hotel manager or one year and detailed on Instagram last night that they're preparing for a new addition to their family in 2018. Garrihy captioned a picture of herself holding a champagne glass filled with sparkling water, saying: "The only bubbles I’ll be drinking this Christmas ✨ Baby Burke, coming soon! #overthemoon @johnjohnburke"

Aoibhin and John are currently based in different counties as she resides in her native Dublin, while he remains in Co Clare as manages the Armada Hotel. It's been a bumper year for the couple - in May, Burke became the first Clare man to climb Mount Everest, a time which she described as "stressful" as not being able to see him.

"I think I get stressed if I doesn't see him for a couple of weeks – because we always keep the lines of communication open," she said earlier this year. "It certainly hasn't been a difficult year at all and if every year is like this we are in for a real adventure."

Mountaineering hero John Burke, who runs the Armada Hotel in Miltown Malbay, is welcomed home at Shannon Airport by his wife Aoibhín Garrihy after becoming the first Co Clare man to reach the summit on Mount Everest. Photo: Arthur Ellis
Mountaineering hero John Burke, who runs the Armada Hotel in Miltown Malbay, is welcomed home at Shannon Airport by his wife Aoibhín Garrihy after becoming the first Co Clare man to reach the summit on Mount Everest. Photo: Arthur Ellis

Online Editors

Promoted Links

Related Content

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Promoted Links

Independent Style

Also in this section