'The only bubbles I'll be drinking this Christmas' - Aoibhin Garrihy announces she's expecting
Actress Aoibhin Garrihy has announced she's expecting her first child with husband John Burke.
The former Fair City star (29) has been married to the hotel manager or one year and detailed on Instagram last night that they're preparing for a new addition to their family in 2018. Garrihy captioned a picture of herself holding a champagne glass filled with sparkling water, saying: "The only bubbles I’ll be drinking this Christmas ✨ Baby Burke, coming soon! #overthemoon @johnjohnburke"
Aoibhin and John are currently based in different counties as she resides in her native Dublin, while he remains in Co Clare as manages the Armada Hotel. It's been a bumper year for the couple - in May, Burke became the first Clare man to climb Mount Everest, a time which she described as "stressful" as not being able to see him.
"I think I get stressed if I doesn't see him for a couple of weeks – because we always keep the lines of communication open," she said earlier this year. "It certainly hasn't been a difficult year at all and if every year is like this we are in for a real adventure."
Online Editors
Promoted Links
Related Content
- 'I get stressed if I don't see him' - Aoibhin Garrihy on spending too much time away from husband John Burke
- Fair City actress Aoibheann McCaul says yes to a very unique wedding proposal
- Irish beauty blogger Tara O'Farrell announces she's expecting in the cutest way
- Aoibhin Garrihy shares sweet post to mark first wedding anniversary: 'Anything seems possible'
- Gallery: The best Irish celebrity engagement rings to inspire your big day bling