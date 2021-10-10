‘The loss of your Mum no matter how old you are, changes your life forever’ – Pippa O’Connor pays a touching tribute

Businesswoman Pippa O’Connor has shared a touching tribute to her late mother to mark the seventh anniversary of her death which falls tomorrow.

The mum-of-two posted a video to her Instagram account, revealing how the passing of her mother changed her life forever.

Pippa's much-loved mum Louise Mullen died at the age of 61 on October 11, 2014.

“The loss of your Mum no matter how old you are, changes your life forever. Your Mum is your first and forever friend. You never really get over the loss, but you learn to live with it. Never far away from your thoughts & always in your heart,” she said in the post.

She also posted some beautiful pictures of herself and her mum down through the decades.

It touched a chord with thousands of her followers on the social media platform, with many leaving supportive messages.

The former model is expecting her third child with husband Brian Ormond.

The couple have two sons, Ollie and Louis, and Pippa is nine months pregnant.

