'The light at the end of our tunnnel' - Tom Parker and wife Kelsey welcome baby boy weeks after terminal brain tumour news

Tom Parker "cried [his] eyes out" when his son was born.

The former Wanted singer - who is battling an incurable brain tumour - and his wife Kelsey welcomed son Bodhi Thomas Paris into the world last month and though the baby was born a few weeks early, the couple don't think his arrival could have come at a better time.

Tom (32) said: "It was so nice. I cried my eyes out!"

Kelsey added: "Tom’s emotional anyway, and I’m the harder one. But I was so overwhelmed when he was born, because it happened so quickly. When the baby’s on you, you’re like, 'I can’t believe it!' We were all crying...

"He couldn’t have come at a better time. He’s the light at the end of the tunnel.

"It gives us something else to focus on, because it’s not all about Tom, it’s about our baby as well. He’s come at the best time and he’s perked Tom up loads. He’s been absolutely amazing and made our family complete.

Kelsey had planned to have a home birth because of Tom's vulnerability amid the coronavirus pandemic, but had to have Bodhi in hospital because she needed to be induced after her waters broke and "nothing happened".

And the pair - who also have 16-month-old Aurelia together - praised hospital staff for their "amazing" care of them all.

Kelsey told the new issue of Britain's OK! magazine: "The NHS was absolutely amazing. I obviously wanted a home birth because of the whole situation, but because we had to go to hospital they put us in isolation and fed Tom while he was there. They made us feel really welcome. He was able to stay the night as well."

Tom is nearing the end of his chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments and hopes that means he'll be able to be more of a hands-on dad.

He said: "It’s been a whirlwind the last few weeks. It’s been hard because I’ve not been able to be involved as much. But hopefully in a couple of weeks when the treatment’s ended I’ll be able to be a bit more hands-on, which I’m looking forward to. It’s been tough, not being as involved as I would like."

Kelsey added: "To be fair, he’s around and at home – it’s not like he’s not there. His job at the moment is to go and have his treatment, and some dads have to go back to work straight away anyway."

And the 'Glad You Came' hitmaker will then look at further treatment options.

Tom said: "It’s tiring. It’s more the travel there, to be honest. But I’ve got a week to go of chemo and radiotherapy then I’m done."

Kelsey added: "And then we’re looking at the next stage of treatment. Tom is due to start an intensive course of immunotherapy in a few weeks, and then we are looking at a couple of different treatment options in Europe and America."

