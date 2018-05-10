'The job can be quite demanding on your personal life' - Niall Horan gets honest about relationships

The former One Direction singer (24) has been working full-time since he was 16, when he was plucked from obscurity on the X Factor to join what would become the biggest boyband in the world. After five years of back to back travel with little reprieve, the band announced in 2015 that they are on hiatus, and during this time, Niall has been busy building his solo career, rather successfully.

When asked by Eoghan McDermott (35) about the effect his superstardom has on his relationships on RTE, he said: "Being in a relationship when you’re 18 or 19 is hard enough anyway, because it’s your whole world but when you have such a demanding job and you’re not in the same place as that person at the time, it can be quite tough and I’ve learned to deal with it better than I used to." "I used to find it really frustrating and who knows what could have happened in previous relationships if I wasn’t doing the same thing, but at the same time if I didn’t get to travel the world I wouldn’t have got to meet these people, it’s kind of a give and a take," he said.

Hailee Steinfeld and Niall Horan

He has been linked to everyone from Hollywood actresses Selena Gomez and Hailee Steinfeld to Irish models Thalia Heffernan and Zoe Whelan, but rarely speaks about his personal life and almost never confirms a relationship. Although his work has its downfalls on a personal level, it gives him his greatest inspiration on a professional one. He credits his private obstacles as the inspiration behind the material of debut solo album Flicker, some of which he performs with RTE's Concert Orchestra in a special one-off show this weekend.

"The job can be quite demanding on your personal life, but then again I wouldn’t have written these songs if it wasn’t for it," he said.

Niall Horan performs with the RTE Concert Orchestra

Online Editors