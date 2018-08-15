'The idea of being unfaithful to Vogue would be a waste of time, I wouldn't do that to her' - says Spencer Matthews

Vogue Williams's husband Spencer Matthews has claimed he would never cheat on his new wife.

The former Made In Chelsea playboy, famous for his numerous girlfriends, said in a magazine interview that he had finally "grown up" and was looking forward to becoming a dad in the next few weeks.

The reality TV star, who appeared in The Jump, The Bachelor, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and Celebrity MasterChef, as well as appearing in Made In Chelsea for six years, said he fell in love with TV personality Vogue as "I was turning into a... well, I was already an adult".

The 30-year-old said it was his first serious relationship away from the TV cameras and it "feels the most real".

Vogue Williams and husband Spencer Matthews. Picture: Instagram

"The idea of being unfaithful would be a momentous waste of time. I wouldn't want to do that to her. Things change," he said.

The old Etonian revealed that Vogue, whom he married in June on his family's 10,000-acre Scottish estate, had never read his autobiography, Confessions Of A Chelsea Boy, which laid bare his wild early years and which he had written by the age of 24.

Since then, he has become part of the extended royal family, when his brother James married Pippa Middleton last year, a wedding attended by princes William and Harry.

Spencer declined to talk about the arrest of his father David Matthews (74) earlier this year over an allegation of historical sexual assault.

Vogue Williams and husband Spencer Matthews. Picture: Instagram

His father, a former Sheffield mechanic who made a fortune and ended up owning a hotel in St Barts, denies the accusation.

In his book, Spencer confessed that he was "not such a huge fan of myself" and that his drive for celebrity and women came from a deep self-loathing, "to prove to my subconscious that I am attractive".

He wrote that one day he hoped to "outgrow this juvenile streak that lies deep within me and be faithful to the right person".

He said he had now found that person in 32-year-old former model and DJ Vogue, who is due to have their first child at the end of the month.

"It's a simple case of growing up," he says. "You align what's important differently.

"My family is extremely close and will always be with each other, and I want that for myself. When I was young, all I wanted to do was go to nightclubs, drink, have fun and be unproductive."

James Middleton, Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews during ladies day of the 2018 Investec Derby Festival at Epsom Downs Racecourse, Epsom

Now he has almost entirely given up drinking.

"I think you get bored. I've no interest in being the centre of attention that I used to love. I want to set a better example for my unborn son, who is going to be with us soon. My ideal night is spending it in with Vogue," he said.

He blamed his wild early life on his upbringing in St Barts where he was introduced to pornography at seven, lost his virginity at 13 and by 15 was drink-driving a fast car at night to impress a girl.

"It's not like growing up in the English countryside. Fair amounts of naughtiness take place on that island, and I was subject to it at a relatively young age," he said.

"It's important for every child to have a bit of a naughty streak. It fills me with sadness when little kids are so proper now. There's nothing worse than a child staring at a laptop really quiet."

Spencer said one ambition was to emulate his older brother Michael, who in 1999 at the age of 22 became the youngest Briton to reach the summit of Everest, but vanished on the descent.

Spencer, who was 10 at the time, said his parents were not "particularly keen for me to climb Everest, but my family are believers of living life to the full".

He said he was drawn to the idea of climbing Everest to raise money for the Michael Matthews Foundation, which builds schools in Africa and Asia.

But, he added: "I wouldn't want to put my parents through it, to be honest."

Herald