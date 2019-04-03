The Hills star Lauren Conrad expecting her second child

The Hills star Lauren Conrad is expecting her second child.

The reality TV personality-turned-fashion designer and author revealed the news on Instagram, sharing a picture of her cradling her bump.

Conrad, 33, captioned the post: “It’s been hard to keep this one to myself! Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year.”

It will be Conrad and husband William Tell’s second child together after they welcomed their son, Liam James Tell, in July 2017.

Conrad was 18 when she found fame in reality TV series Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County in 2004, before achieving wider recognition in spin-off The Hills.

Set in Los Angeles, it focused on Conrad as she pursued a career in the fashion industry.

The Hills is getting a reboot but Conrad will not return to star.

Press Association