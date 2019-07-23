The Hills: New Beginnings is returning for a second season, MTV has said.

The Hills: New Beginnings returning for a second season

The rebooted reality TV show follows the lives of original cast members including Audrina Patridge, Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Brody Jenner and Justin Bobby, as well as newcomers Brandon Lee and Mischa Barton.

New Beginnings’ first season is currently screening and MTV said a second installment has been given the green light.

Keep calm and grab your crystals, because #TheHills: New Beginnings will be BACK for Season 2! 🔮 https://t.co/yDaK3Ha9bE pic.twitter.com/EvH9RrpvCs — The Hills (@thehills) July 22, 2019

No further details were given and it is unclear which cast members will be part of season two.

The Hills originally aired from 2006 to 2010 and followed the lives of glamorous young women living in Los Angeles.

It initially focused on Lauren Conrad as she pursued a career in the fashion industry, but switched to Kristin Cavallari after Conrad left the show.

Neither Conrad or Cavallari appear in New Beginnings.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs on MTV.

PA Media