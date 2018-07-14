Ewan McGregor 's model daughter Clara has made her feelings about his new love known.

Ewan McGregor's model daughter Clara has made her feelings about his new love known.

'The girl is a piece of trash' - Ewan McGregor's daughter Clara on his new love Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Clara (22) posted a comment from her verified Instagram account under a photo of actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead (33) which had been added to a fan account.

Actor Ewan McGregor and actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead attend the "Fargo" For Your Consideration event at Saban Media Center on May 11, 2017 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

It read, "Most beautiful and talented woman on earth???" with three laughing smileys, adding, "oh man y’all are delusional. The girl is a piece of trash :) x"

Ewan McGregor (46) and his Fargo co-star Winstead were pictured kissed in October. Both said they had separated from their respective spouses in May last year.

McGregor filed for divorce from Eve Mavrakis (51), his wife of 22 years, in January. It had been reported that Winstead and McGregor subsequently split, but it is believed they are still dating.

In May Ewan and Eve both attended Clara's graduation as she earned her photographer degree from New York University's Tisch School of Arts.

Ewan McGregor (R) and Eve Mavrakis arrive at the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 15, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

She praised both her parents for their support and wrote on Instagram, "That’s a wrap. Thank you to my wonderful parents for giving me the gift of a full education."

She also attended her fathers' premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in May.

Clara McGregor with dad Ewan in 2016

Ewan and Eve have three other children together, Esther (16), Jamyan (17) and Anouk (7).

In the wake of her parent's divorce, Esther took to social media earlier this year to share an emotional self-penned song.

She posted the acoustic song 'Made you a man' to her Instagram account.

"Waking up slowly, I'm taking my time, I read some dumb s*** that I found online," the song begins.

"Seeing those pictures, they're making me cry," Esther continues, while strumming an acoustic guitar.

Speaking about the divorce in February, Eve said, "It’s disappointing and upsetting but my main concern is our four children are OK."

Online Editors