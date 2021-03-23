| 8.3°C Dublin

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier sets new streaming record on Disney+

The Marvel show stars Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie.

Sebastian Stan plays Bucky Barnes in the show (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sebastian Stan plays Bucky Barnes in the show (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sebastian Stan plays Bucky Barnes in the show (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sebastian Stan plays Bucky Barnes in the show (Matt Crossick/PA)

By Tom Horton, PA

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier has had the most successful launch of any programme on Disney+, the streaming platform has announced.

The Marvel show launched on the service last week.

From Friday to Sunday during its opening weekend, the programme set a new global streaming record for a show to premiere on the platform.

The superhero programme overtook Marvel Studios’ live action series WandaVision and the second series of Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian.

A tweet from Disney+’s official account said: “Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier opens as most watched series premiere ever on #DisneyPlus.”

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier was directed by Kari Skogland while Malcolm Spellman was the head writer.

Anthony Mackie (Ian West/PA)

Anthony Mackie (Ian West/PA)

Anthony Mackie (Ian West/PA)

Anthony Mackie (Ian West/PA)

The series follows on from Avengers: Endgame and sees Sebastian Stan reprises his role as Bucky Barnes for the spin-off series alongside Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson.

The series also stars Daniel Bruhl, Emily VanCamp and Wyatt Russell.

Disney+ launched in the UK in March last year and is the dedicated streaming platform for Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

PA Media

