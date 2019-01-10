The Edge is officially the 'Grandad Guitarist' as daughter Hollie welcomes first child

He has legendary rock star status as part of one of the most famous bands in the world and now The Edge can officially be dubbed the Grandad Guitarist.

The U2 star enjoyed a relaxed Christmas with his family following a successful, sold-out stint on tour with Bono and the boys and Independent.ie can reveal that it was an extra special festive season for the 57-year-old musician, as he spent quality time with his new grandson.

The Edge’s daughter Hollie Evans and her husband of three years Jamie Hewitson welcomed a baby boy, named Arlo Jack, in November.

UCD graduate Hollie is the eldest of The Edge's five children, from his first marriage to Aislinn O'Sullivan. They have always been close, with the proud dad walking Hollie, 34, down the aisle in an intimate wedding ceremony in Tuscany in 2015 after a year long engagement.

Hollie Evans with son Arlo Jack. Picture: Instagram

Now based in the UK, she and Hewitson flew to Dublin in December with their little bundle for an extended holiday at the family's residence. And no doubt The Edge, whose real name is David Evans, was thrilled to get the chance to dote over the tot.

Besides busking on Dublin’s Grafton Street with Glen Hansard and Imelda May to raise money for the homeless on Christmas Eve, it was all about family for the stars of U2 over the festive season. Bono and wife of 36 years Ali Hewson spent the days with their four children Jordan, Eve, John and Elijah at their South Dublin home and were on hand to support Elijah ring in the New Year at the NYF concert, where he was performing with his band Inhaler.

The 19-year-old is following in the U2 frontman’s footsteps with his indie rock group, which he plays in with his friends Robert Keating, Ryan McMahon and Josh Jenkinson.

The band mates made the most of some well-deserved time off, away from the stage, after travelling the globe with their eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE tour. U2 have spent much of the past four years on the road and flew home in November as part of the European leg of the hit tour to take up a four-night residency in the capital’s 3Arena.

Meanwhile, it was reported this week that U2 have reduced the height of their planned visitor centre in Dublin's Docklands in response to "serious concerns" expressed by Dublin City Council.

Documentation lodged with Dublin City Council also confirms around 390,000 U2 fans are expected to visit the centre annually. The proposal by Paddy McKillen Snr's Golden Brook Ltd and U2's MHEC Ltd is to include a reconstruction of the band's original studio and various themed exhibit areas.

An objection lodged on behalf of 63 nearby apartment dwellers claimed the proposal would result in overshadowing.

However, architects ODAA say that an independent light analysis shows the height reduction "eliminates any potential impact on the quality of natural daylight reaching the buildings directly behind or any properties within the vicinity". A decision is due on the application next month.

