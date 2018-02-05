'The easiest yes' - Sky presenter Rachel Wyse engaged to multimillionaire developer

Wyse announced the engagement on Instagram this morning, with a simple caption “the easiest yes”.

Tim and Rachel have been together for over 18 months. They met years ago in show jumping circles but it was only when they met again in recent years that they began a relationship. Wysse previously said: "I met Tim 13 years ago at a horse show in Cavan. I was jumping and he had horses. But then nothing happened and all these years later, we met again.”

Rachel Wyse and boyfriend Tim Gredley. Picture: Instagram

“We weren't in each other's orbits at all through the intervening years. We just met up last year and it went from there. We've been together a year now. It's going great, I'm very happy." Wyse, a busy presenter who travels every week for the four months of the GAA championships, said the pair "just click".

"If you want to make something work in life, there's always time to fit somebody in. It works for us. We just click and get on well. Of course, he's met my friends and we've lots of mutual friends. It's nice to have similar interests." Growing up in Blackrock, Co Dublin, Rachel was mad about horses - her father was a judge in the Dublin Horse Show. She went to St Andrew's College and competed internationally at show jumping. She was a hard-working student who left with what she describes as a "decent" Leaving Certificate, and went on to complete a degree in business studies.

But she still hankered for horses and only took a job at the local Dublin City Channel because she presumed it would leave her with plenty of time for equestrian matters. This internship blossomed into a successful TV career. She reportedly receives a huge amount of fan mail from Sky Sports' overwhelmingly male viewership.

"The fan stuff is all fun. You would get things like someone had sent a picture of his teddy bears with his address on it. It was sweet, I wasn't entirely sure of their age, so I didn't know how to take it. There are a few things that get sent in and you realise that what's written is a bit vile and you just quickly move on. On Valentine's Day, they send cards."

Online Editors