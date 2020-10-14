| 12.9°C Dublin

The Dominic West marriage scandal is compelling, confusing and utterly absurd

Katie Byrne

The three people in this love triangle have given us a celebrity story for our times - salacious and scandalous, yet silly and inconsequential

Dominic West pictured with his wife Catherine FitzGerald. The married couple put on a show of unity as they addressed the media after pictures emerged of West kissing Lily James. PIC credit: Splash Expand

Every time I look at the photos of Dominic West and Lily James in Rome, or Dominic and his wife Catherine FitzGerald a few days later in Wiltshire, I notice a detail that I hadn’t seen before.

Like an oil painting that comes to life at different angles or an opus that needs more than one listen, the photos of the unseemly love triangle are at once compelling, confusing and utterly absurd.

If you’re new to this story, we should probably start in Rome, where married actor Dominic (50) and his co-star Lily James (31) are alleged to have spent two nights together in the Hotel de la Ville. On Sunday, they were photographed enjoying la dolce vita and soaking up the sites of the city on an e-scooter.

