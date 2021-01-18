The Crown’s Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin score Critics Choice Awards nods

Emma Corrin has been nominated for her role in The Crown (Ian West/PA)

The Crown stars Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin have been nominated at the Critics Choice Awards for their depiction of a royal marriage in crisis.

O’Connor played the Prince of Wales in season four of Netflix’s lavishly-produced regal drama while Corrin was the breakout star for her turn as Diana, Princess of Wales.

O’Connor, 30, is up for best actor in a drama series while Corrin, 25, is nominated for best actress. She will be up against Olivia Colman, who has been recognised for her portrayal of the Queen.

Their co-stars Tobias Menzies and Gillian Anderson have been nominated in the supporting categories.

The Crown is up for best drama series and has six Critics Choice Awards nods in total, tied for the most with Ozark.

The most recent series of the much-talked about Netflix drama was set in the 1980s, focusing on the tumultuous relationship of Charles and Diana while introducing Anderson as Margaret Thatcher. Menzies reprised his role as the Duke of Edinburgh.

Crime thriller Ozark, another Netflix show, is also up for best drama series while its stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Tom Pelphrey and Julia Garner are all nominated in the acting categories.

Other British stars up for awards include Welsh actor Matthew Rhys, recognised for his leading role in period drama Perry Mason, and Cynthia Erivo for her supporting part in horror series The Outsider.

Small Axe star John Boyega is nominated for best actor in a limited series or movie made for television, alongside Hugh Grant for The Undoing and Ireland’s Paul Mescal for Normal People.

In the actress category, Michaela Coel is recognised for her role in I May Destroy You, the acclaimed drama she also created, and will be up against Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anya Taylor-Joy for The Queen’s Gambit.

Homeland star Claire Danes is up against Colman and Corrin for best actress, in a category which also includes Jurnee Smollett for Lovecraft Country and Christine Baranski for The Good Fight.

O’Connor, Bateman and Rhys are nominated for best actor in a drama series alongside Sterling K Brown for This Is Us, Jonathan Majors for Lovecraft Country and Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul.

As well as Ozark and The Crown, best drama series nominees are Better Call Saul, The Good Fight, Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Perry Mason and This Is Us.

The wildly popular Schitt’s Creek leads the comedy categories, with a nomination for best comedy series and nods for its stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy.

Sir Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology series is nominated for best limited series, alongside I May Destroy You, the BBC’s Normal People and chess drama The Queen’s Gambit.

Overall, Netflix scored 26 nominations to HBO’s 24.

Nominations in the film categories for the Critics Choice Awards will be announced on February 7 and the ceremony is due to take place on March 7.

