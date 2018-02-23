The Crown star Claire Foy confirms split with husband of four years

The Crown star Claire Foy has announced the end of her marriage to Stephen Campbell Moore after four years.

The Golden Globe winning actress (33) and the British actor (40) split "some time ago" and confirmed the news to The Sun in a statement on Thursday.

"We have separated and have been for some time," she said. "We do however continue as great friends with the utmost respect for one another." They have a two-year-old daughter Ivy Rose together and are determined to keep their split "civilised" in order to foster a positive family environment for her going forward.

Stephen Campbell Moore and Claire Foy attends the Cartier Queen's Cup Polo Day 2013 at Guards Polo Club on June 16, 2013 in Egham, England. (Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)

The couple have been together since first meeting on the set of 2011's Season of the Witch and it's unclear exactly when they separated before confirming it to the public. In July of last year, Campbell underwent surgery for a brain tumour, his second in five years. He was first prompted for surgery in 2012 when doctors discovered a walnut sized tumour on his pituitary gland.

"I have quite a thick skin in lots of ways. Even the first time I had the operation, it almost bounced off me," he told the Telegraph last year. "They told me that it was a lot more dangerous this time, that there were a lot more potential problems. And then suddenly I was like: ‘Oh God, this is really killing me.'"

Claire Foy and actor Stephen Campbell Moore arrive for the Moet British Independent Film Awards at Old Billingsgate Market on December 4, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Jon Furniss/WireImage)

In a forthcoming interview, he said he was forced to face his mortality on the "off chance something did go wrong". "You realize you’re not the most important person in that process, and everybody who loves you goes through far worse," he added.

The Queen (Claire Foy) dances with Ghanaian President Kwame Nkrumah (Danny Sapani) Credit: Alex Bailey/Netflix

"There are certain things that you make sure you've done before you go into surgery. You write a letter. But it’s all very much on the off chance that something did go wrong, because every part of you is saying that nothing will.

"Waking up and being told the operation had gone well was understandably a huge relief."

Breathe Photocall – BFI London Film Festival 2017

Foy had her own health troubles as a tee ganger: when she was 17, she underwent surgery after doctors found a benign tumour in her eye, which encouraged her to value her life from an early age. "It was horrible and debilitating, but it made me realize that I needed to grab the life I wanted," she said.

The mult-award-winning actress will not be returning to third season of the hit Netflix series, which has jumped a to another era of Britain's Queen Elizabeth's life and she advised her successor to "to take time to sleep" after previously speaking of the gruelling filming schedule over the course of nine months. "Make sure you take care of yourself and don’t get too tired," she said.

Claire Foy accepts the award for Best Actress in a TV Series - Drama for her role in "The Crown" at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

