The Crown will “probably” never reach the point where it dramatises the modern day goings-on of the royal family, one of the show’s producers has said.

The Crown may never tackle modern day royal family, producer says

Recent high-profile events involving senior royals have intensified interest in how the acclaimed Netflix drama – currently in its third season covering the period between 1964 and 1977 – would approach contemporary affairs inside Buckingham Palace.

They include the Duke of York’s relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his disastrous appearance on the BBC’s Newsnight programme.

Following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s announcement on Wednesday that they plan to “step back” as senior royals, The Crown began trending worldwide on Twitter as fans speculated how the show would handle the controversy.

However, they may be disappointed after Suzanne Mackie, an executive producer on the drama, said it is doubtful The Crown, will make it that far.

She told the PA news agency: “To be honest, whatever the life of The Crown is after where we are now, I doubt we’ll ever go as far into the present day.

“I think we’ll probably – we won’t travel into the present day.”

Mackie also admitted Andrew’s much-criticised interview with Newsnight host Emily Maitlis “resonated” with The Crown’s creative team.

She said: “That was a particularly low point and it resonated for us in many ways but in terms of the huge public exposure of it, not great.”

The Crown producer Suzanne Mackie has discussed the future of the show (Ian West/PA)

The Crown, which earlier this week earned Olivia Colman a Golden Globe for her portrayal of the Queen in series three, is one of Netflix’s most popular shows.

Cast and crew are currently midway through filming for season four, which will see the introduction of The X-Files actress Gillian Anderson playing former prime minister Margaret Thatcher and rising star Emma Corrin as Diana, Princess of Wales.

It also features Tobias Menzies as the Duke of Edinburgh and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

Late last year it was widely reported Imelda Staunton would take over from Colman as the Queen in later series of The Crown.

