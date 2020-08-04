'The champ is here' - Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh and fiancee Orlagh Hunter welcome first child

Orlagh Hunter and John Kavanagh ring in 2015 at the NYF Three Countdown Concert in College Green. Thousands of music fans from all over the country enjoyed music from Kodaline, James Vincent McMorrow

MMA coach John Kavanagh and fiancee Orlagh Hunter welcomed their first child over the weekend.

John (43), known for coaching Conor McGregor, announced the arrival of his newborn son on Twitter on Sunday, telling followers that the "champ is here."

It came after he had earlier joked that the scales were set up for "Junior" to "step on them on them in a few hrs."

The champ is here! â¤ pic.twitter.com/uruDEwp8gX — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) August 3, 2020

The proud new dad shared pictures of himself craddling the tot on Instagram, writing: "Hello son, I'm your Da."

The couple have yet to announce the baby's name.

Coach Kavanagh and Orlagh are not the only couple to welcome new additions over the weekend with influencer Lisa Jordan also announcing yesterday that she had given birth to her third child on Friday.

The overjoyed Instagram star said the little bundle of joy arrived a month early and "instantly stole" her heart.

"A month sooner than expected our Beautiful Boy made his way into our lives and instantly stole our hearts," she wrote.

"We are truly blessed to now be a family of 5."

Online Editors