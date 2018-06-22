Style Celebrity News

Friday 22 June 2018

'That's my husband' - Vogue Williams confirms she has married Spencer Matthews

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews during ladies day of the 2018 Investec Derby Festival at Epsom Downs Racecourse, Epsom
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Vogue Williams has confirmed that she has married Spencer Matthews.

Speculation mounted earlier this month that the TV presenter (32) had tied the knot with Spencer in a secret ceremony in Scotland.

The pair, who are expecting their first child together,exchanged vows at his family's plush estate in a ceremony attended only by family and close friends.

She finally confirmed that they are now husband and wife in an Instagram post this afternoon.
The Dubliner shared a black and white picture of Spencer, simply captioning it: "That's my husband."

Friends and fans rushed to congratulate the happy couple, with Irish broadcaster Maia Dunphy writing "you got hitched!"
Vogue met the former Made in Chelsea star when they both took part in reality show The Jump last year.

They are set to welcome their first child, a baby boy, this summer.

While Vogue and Spencer are still waiting on the arrival of their son, she revealed earlier this year that she hopes to have more children.

"We always wanted to have a baby before a wedding and obviously right now the baby is the priority. But I'm excited about getting married. It will probably be next year and we want a big party," she said.

"In five years' time, I want to have had baby number two with Spencer. I want a family and I just want us to be happy, which I'm sure we will be."

