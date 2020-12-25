‘That feels better’ – Imelda May shares touching moment she reunited with mother after almost a year

Imelda May was thrilled to see her parents for Christmas

SINGER Imelda May has shared the moment she was reunited with her mother after they were separated for almost a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 46-year-old shared a beautiful black-and-white image of her sitting by her mother Madge’s bedside after returning home to Dublin for Christmas.

Imelda, who is based in London with her daughter Violet (8), said she was relieved to get the festive season with her parents after self-isolating and being tested for coronavirus.

“After early Dec flight, Isolation and negative COVID test I got to see my beloved parents. It’s been almost a year. Dementia’s stealing my mother but she knew me “You’re here at last!!! I’ve been looking for you everywhere! That feels better”. It sure does.

“Happy Christmas.”

