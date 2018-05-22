Britain's Prince Harry had his wife Meghan in stitches today in their first royal engagement as a married couple.

'That bee really got me' - Meghan breaks into fit of giggles over Harry in their first official engagement as newlyweds

The newlyweds were the picture of happiness today as they celebrated Harry's father Charles's 70th birthday.

Meghan, who looked chic in a white dress by Goat and hat by Philip Treacy, giggled with Camilla at once stage during Harry's speech to his father. When a bee buzzed close to him and he fluffed his lines, he quipped "that bee really got me".

Meghan and Camilla giggled as Harry tried to keep his composure. Harry was dapper in a morning suit and held his silk top hat in his hands as he greeted some of the guests invited to the event at Buckingham Palace.

Harry described how his father's tireless efforts championing causes like heritage and vulnerable young people had inspired him and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge. With his father standing behind him Harry said: "It is your selfless drive to affect change, whether that is to improve the lives of those who are on the wrong path, to save an important piece of our national heritage or to protect a particular species under threat, which William and I draw inspiration from every day."

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan in their first royal engagement as a married couple, in London, May 22, 2018. Ian Vogler/Pool via Reuters

After stunning royal fans with her elegant wedding dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller, Meghan chose white for her first official royal engagement. Britain's newly crowned Duchess of Sussex looked relaxed at the event, and chatted happily with her new in-laws Camilla and Charles.

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace, their first royal engagement as a married couple, in London, May 22, 2018. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via Reuters

Online Editors