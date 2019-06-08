Vogue Williams has shared an intimate photo from her wedding to Spencer Matthews on their first wedding anniversary.

'Thank you for making me the happiest I have ever been' - Vogue shares intimate wedding snap on first anniversary

The TV presenter, model, DJ and influencer (32) tied the knot with the former Made in Chelsea star in a secret ceremony in Scotland last year.

Vogue was seven months pregnant with their first child Theodore (9 months) at the time.

The ceremony, at Spencer's family's estate Glen Affric, in Cannich, Scotland, was attended only by close friends and family and the couple did not reveal they were married until several weeks later.

Spencer's brother, Pippa Middleton's husband James Matthews was the groom's best man, while his brother-in-law James Middleton delivered one of three readings during the lough-side ceremony.

Vogue wore a plunging, long sleeved satin gown by Irish designer Paul Costello and the photo shared by her on the anniversary gives a rare glimpse of the gown from behind.

Paul Costelloe and Vogue Williams during a dress fitting | Photo via Instagram.com / PaulCostelloeOfficial

Vogue captioned the image, "Happy first wedding anniversary @spencermatthews . Thank you for making me the happiest I’ve ever been. This has by far been the best year of my life and I have you and Theodore to thank for that... I love you" with three heart emojis.

In their first year of marriage Vogue and Spencer have welcomed Theodore and starred in their own reality TV show together, Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too on E4.

Online Editors