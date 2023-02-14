| 13.4°C Dublin

Close

Test shows Nobel prize-winning poet Pablo Neruda was poisoned, nephew says

He died in the chaos engulfing Chile after a 1973 coup brought General Pinochet to power.

Nobel Prize winning poet Pablo Neruda (Michael Lipchitz/AP) Expand

Close

Nobel Prize winning poet Pablo Neruda (Michael Lipchitz/AP)

Nobel Prize winning poet Pablo Neruda (Michael Lipchitz/AP)

Nobel Prize winning poet Pablo Neruda (Michael Lipchitz/AP)

By Eva Vergara, Associated Press

Forensic experts have determined that Chilean poet Pablo Neruda died of poisoning nearly 50 years ago, a family member of the Nobel Prize winner said.

The revelation by Rodolfo Reyes, a Neruda nephew, is the latest turn in one of the great debates of post-coup Chile.

Most Watched

Privacy