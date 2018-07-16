'Terrified' Meghan struggling to cope and hiding behind a 'pained' smile, says father

Thomas Markle has said his daughter Meghan is struggling to cope with the burdens of royalty, and refuses to take his calls.

He said he is worried the Duchess of Sussex is hiding the pressure of her new life behind a "pained" smile as she adjusts to her "prim" duties as wife of the fifth-in-line to the British throne.

But he revealed she has not been in touch since a phone call after her wedding while he was recovering from the heart operation which caused him to miss her big day.

He told 'The Sun on Sunday': "My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified.

"I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile. I've seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don't like the one I'm seeing now."

He said that while her expression might be due to a "bad couple of days", it worried him and led him to conclude she was under "too much pressure".

Meghan's father Thomas. Photo: REUTERS

Adding that he could "die soon", he said he wishes they would reconcile so he could tell her how proud he was - but she no longer answers her phone to him and staff at Kensington Palace will not return his texts.

"I had a heart attack, doesn't anybody care? I could actually die soon. Does she want this to be the last thing we've said to each other?" Mr Markle said.

He said the pair had never gone so long without speaking, and that he wanted to clear the air and tell her how proud he is.

Speaking from his seaside home in Rosarito in Mexico, the retired lighting director (73) also offered an apology, saying: "If I had one message for her it would be that I'm sorry for anything that went wrong.

"I'd like to put our differences behind us and get together. I miss you very much."

In early May, Mr Markle caused headlines around the world when it emerged he had colluded with a photographer to sell staged 'paparazzi' shots of his wedding preparations.

"The phone number I had been calling Meghan on is no longer picking up, and I don't have an address for her," he said.

