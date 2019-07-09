Tennis fans at Wimbledon were reportedly told not to take pictures of Meghan Markle who attended the tournament last week.

Tennis fans at Wimbledon were reportedly told not to take pictures of Meghan Markle who attended the tournament last week.

Tennis fans reportedly told not to take pictures of Meghan Markle at Wimbledon as she was there in a private capacity

Britain's Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at SW19 on Friday to cheer on old friend Serena Williams and it's reported that members of her personal protection team asked that other guests not take pictures of her as she was there in a "private capacity". It's the latest turn in Meghan and husband Prince's Harry quest for privacy in all aspects of their life; including baptising their two-month-old son in a private ceremony on Saturday.

Sally Jones, a media consultant, was seated in the same row and said she didn't notice the duchess was also present and was focusing her camera lens on Williams.

One of her bodyguards said, “Would you not take photographs of the Duchess. She’s here in a private capacity.”

Duchess of Sussex watches Serena Williams on court one on day four of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon

“I think this royal protection officer was quite embarrassed,” she told the Telegraph. “He appeared a bit mystified as to why he was being asked to make such a request.

“I told him it was bonkers and that even if I had been trying to snap the Duchess I’d have got a blurry picture of her right ear.

“Apart from anything else, there were hundreds of people clicking away. I said to him; have you thought about having a word with any of those television cameras? He looked a little uncomfortable.”

The event was televised and watched by millions of people around the world and 12,000 people were also seated in the same centre court venue.

Kate Middleton also attended Wimbledon days before and it's believed that no warnings were issued during her attendance, although as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, she was present in a professional capacity.

The Sussexes have been fighting to carve out their own path of towing the line between their personal lives and public duties and have come under fresh criticism to excluding any press from their son's christening just days after it was revealed that the British taxpayer funded the €2.6m for renovations to their Frogmore Cottage home.

They have also chosen not to publicly name Archie's godparents, describing them as private citizens and not celebrities.

Online Editors