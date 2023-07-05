Tennis ace Boris Becker hid horses in his bedroom, ex-wife claims

Boris Becker hid horses in his bedroom to keep them from debt collectors, his ex has claimed.

Estranged wife Lilly Becker alleges that the “funny” incident took place in 2017 at his home in Majorca, explaining that “you have to pay taxes on them” and “he hadn’t.”

“The guy tries to go into the master bedroom but Boris had hid the horses”, Ms Becker told The Sun.

"You have to pay taxes on them and he hadn’t.

"You see the funny side of the story because you walk into the bedroom and there’s a horse. I’m sorry, that’s funny.”

However, in a new two-part show Boris Becker: Rise and Fall, due for release on July 13, Becker allegedly denies his estranged wife’s claims.

The pair were married in 2009, later announcing their separation in 2018.

A three-time Wimbledon champion, Becker was sentenced to two and a half years imprisonment in April 2022 for hiding €3m worth of assets and loans to avoid paying debts. He served eight months.

Becker was declared bankrupt in June 2017, owing creditors almost €60 million with an unpaid loan of over €3.5 million on his Majorca estate.

After his release in December 2022, Becker expressed that he had to use all his “strength” and “mental energy” to survive each day during his time in prison.

“You look back at the judgment and you look back at the trial and you look back at the jurors and you look at some of the mistakes that I did, but it is over, it is done”, he said.

“So acceptance is very important. Also to learn to live inside the cell. It’s a very lonely place so you have to use all your strength and all your mental energy just to survive the day.

“And then if you have a little bit left, just to be hopeful for the future.

“And I think that’s what it taught me, is really trying to live in the now, because we don’t know what’s around the corner next week. If anything, I think that’s what was the most important lesson.”