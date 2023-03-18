Tejano musician Fito Olivares dies aged 75

Fito Olivares performs during the Cinco de Mayo celebration in 2002 (Edward A Ornelas/The San Antonio Express-News via AP/PA)

Tejano musician Fito Olivares, known for songs that were wedding and quinceanera mainstays including the hit Juana La Cubana, has died. He was 75.

The noted saxophonist died on Friday morning at his home in Houston, according to his wife, Griselda Olivares. She said he was diagnosed with cancer last year.