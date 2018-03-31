Ted Nugent says Parkland teenagers attacking the NRA have ‘no soul’

He made the comments on Friday while defending the National Rifle Association as a guest on the Joe Pags Show, a nationally syndicated conservative radio programme.

Nugent, an NRA board member, said survivors of the Parkland school shooting are wrong to blame the NRA for mass shootings.

we sure need to secure our schools and save our children but a new gunlaw will be counterproductive — Ted Nugent (@TedNugent) March 14, 2018

He went on to say that “the evidence is irrefutable, they have no soul”, and that the gun-control measures they support amount to “spiritual suicide”.