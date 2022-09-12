Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham pays tribute to the Queen at 74th Emmy awards (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham says she watched coverage of the Queen’s death “all night until I couldn’t keep my eyes open” following the historic announcement.

The British actress said she was “upset at how deeply upset I was” at the news, but said that King Charles III would “rise immeasurably” to the challenges of being monarch.

Waddingham made the remarks while on the red carpet of the 74th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Monday.

It is the first major awards ceremony to take place since the monarch’s death was announced on Thursday.

UK talent is expected to fare well at the annual awards ceremony, with several famous British faces, including Colin Firth and Jodie Comer, nominated for top awards.

Waddingham is nominated for best supporting actress in a comedy series alongside her Ted Lasso co stars Juno Temple and Sarah Niles.

Speaking to US outlet Variety on the red carpet, she said: “It makes me emotional to think about it.

“I was upset at how deeply upset I was. I sat with my dad on the sofa and I watched it all night until I couldn’t keep my eyes open because I couldn’t believe it

“It is like a grandmother dying.”

She continued: “It hit me far worse than I thought it would and the enormous pressure that our king has on his shoulders now.

“He will rise to it immeasurably but I feel for him (with) the weight he has on his shoulders.”

Comedians Brett Goldstein and Nick Mohammad are nominated in the category for best supporting actor in a comedy series, for their roles in Ted Lasso.

The Richmond-based football comedy faces the prospect of multiple wins, with nominations including outstanding comedy series once again.

The show has equalled its record-breaking 2021 Emmy nomination run by picking up a total of 20 nods this year.

Actor Freddie Highmore said the Queen’s passing felt “a bit surreal”.

“I think everyone is still a bit in shock and processing it really,” he told Variety.

“It doesn’t quite feel real, she was a remarkable woman. It all feels a bit surreal. I think the Queen has been a constant for so long.”

The annual Emmys show ceremony recognises the best in television excellence, and is organised by the US Television Academy.

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson will host the 2022 show, which is taking place at the Microsoft Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles.

Firth goes head to head with compatriots Andrew Garfield and Himesh Patel, as well as Michael Keaton and Sebastian Stan, for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series.

The actor is nominated for his role in HBO’s The Staircase, in which he appeared alongside fellow Brit and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

James received a nod in the parallel category for leading actress in a limited or anthology series or movie, for her portrayal of Pamela Anderson in Disney’s Pam and Tommy, which also earned Stan his nomination.

Comer is nominated for outstanding actress in a drama series, for her portrayal of the psychotic Villanelle in popular BBC series Killing Eve, and faces off against co star Sandra Oh, among others.