Technical glitch on BBC Breakfast leaves reporter ‘sounding like Minnie Mouse’

A BBC Breakfast sports report could have been mistaken for a morning cartoon after a technical glitch left a reporter sounding like “Minnie Mouse”.

News correspondent Shaimaa Khalil was reporting live from Melbourne, Australia, on concerns about the viability of the Commonwealth Games when a sound problem developed, making her voice sound high-pitched and robotic.

Unaware of the problem, she continued with her report but was interrupted by sports presenter Mike Bushell, who was back in the studio.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

He told viewers: “Apologies for the technical problems there, this is a developing story and we will have more of that throughout the morning on Breakfast.”

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “#bbcbreakfast loving that a sound error turned the reporter’s voice into Minnie Mouse during a live report.”

Australia’s Victoria state has withdrawn as host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games due to the cost of the event breaching estimates by around 5 billion Australian dollars (£2.5 billion).

The original budget for the games was estimated to be around 2.6 billion dollars (£1.3bn) but ballooned to nearly triple that.