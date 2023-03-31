| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

Tayto crisps have won a place in my heart, says Love Island’s Ekin-Su

Ekin-Su Culculoglu Expand
Ekin-Su with Davide Sanclimenti on Love Island Expand
Ekin-Su showing off one of the items from her range Expand
A tale of two Taytos: Northern Irish Tayto and Republic of Ireland Tayto Expand

Close

Ekin-Su Culculoglu

Ekin-Su Culculoglu

Ekin-Su with Davide Sanclimenti on Love Island

Ekin-Su with Davide Sanclimenti on Love Island

Ekin-Su showing off one of the items from her range

Ekin-Su showing off one of the items from her range

A tale of two Taytos: Northern Irish Tayto and Republic of Ireland Tayto

A tale of two Taytos: Northern Irish Tayto and Republic of Ireland Tayto

/

Ekin-Su Culculoglu

Jessica Rice

Love Island star Ekin-Su Culculoglu told how she was particularly fond of Tatyo’s famous cheese and onion crisps as she travelled to Belfast to launch her new make-up brand.

The Love Island winner — who left fans in stitches as she butchered the pronunciation of ‘Limerick’ in a viral video, calling it “Lime-rick” — also promised to visit Northern Ireland with partner and fellow winner Davide Sanclimenti in the future.

Most Watched

Privacy