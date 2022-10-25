| 13.5°C Dublin

Taylor Swift’s Anti-Hero video clearly isn’t fatphobic. Context matters

Taylor Swift attends the 2019 Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York. Expand

Clémence Michallon

Last week, Taylor Swift unveiled the music video for Anti-Hero, one of the songs on her new album Midnights. She said in an Instagram post that the video, which she wrote and directed, involves her “nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts [playing] out in real time.”

In that sense, it matches the song’s personal, self-reflective lyrics, which include lines such as “Midnights become my afternoons/When my depression works the graveyard shift”, and of course the ear-wormy chorus “It’s me/Hi/I’m the problem, it’s me.”

