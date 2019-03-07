Taylor Swift was 'lower than she ever felt' after Kim Kardashian feud

Taylor Swift was left feeling "lower than [she's] ever felt" after her feud with Kim Kardashian West in 2016.

Taylor Swift was left feeling "lower than [she's] ever felt" after her feud with Kim Kardashian West in 2016.

The 'Gorgeous' hitmaker publicly warred with the reality star almost three years ago when Kim leaked edited clips of a phone call between her husband Kanye West and Taylor in order to prove her claims that Taylor had approved Kanye's lyrics about her in his song 'Famous'.

And after Kim branded her a "snake", Taylor - who insisted at the time that Kanye never told her he was planning to call her "that b***h" in his song - says the feud left her feeling lower than she's ever been in her life.

Writing in Elle magazine's April issue, she said: "A few years ago, someone started an online hate campaign by calling me a snake on the internet. The fact that so many people jumped on board with it led me to feeling lower than I've ever felt in my life."

Taylor Swift wraps an arm around Kim Kardashian while watching Kim’s husband Kanye West on stage at the 2015 MTV VMAs

But the 29-year-old singer isn't fazed by the comments now, as she's "learned to laugh" about the situation, and even implemented a 63-foot inflatable cobra into her stage design on her 2018 'Reputation Tour'.

She added: "I learned that disarming someone's petty bullying can be as simple as learning to laugh. In my experience, I've come to see that bullies want to be feared and taken seriously.

"I can't tell you how hard I had to keep from laughing every time my 63-foot inflatable cobra named Karyn appeared onstage in front of 60,000 screaming fans. It's the Stadium Tour equivalent of responding to a troll's hateful Instagram comment with 'lol.'"

The 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer says she'd love to get an apology from 38-year-old Kim, but is happy knowing she has "thrived in spite of" their feud.

She wrote: "It would be nice if we could get an apology from people who bully us, but maybe all I'll ever get is the satisfaction of knowing I could survive it, and thrive in spite of it."

(L-R) Recording Artists Taylor Swift, Kanye West and tv personality Kim Kardashian attend The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)

Online Editors