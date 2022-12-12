Taylor Swift selects ‘verified fans’ for second chance tour tickets after Ticketmaster debacle

Taylor Swift has given some lucky fans a second chance to purchase tickets for her 2023 The Eras Tour.

Last month, many fans were left empty-handed after Ticketmaster’s site crashed amidst the presale for the North American leg of the 32-year-old singer’s tour.

The site later went on to cancel the general sale of tickets, due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory”.

Ticketmaster has since apologised to fans for the fiasco, many of whom are pursuing legal action against the company.

However, today an unspecified number of Swifties received a Ticketmaster email informing them that they had been “selected to participate in a limited-time opportunity to request two tickets to Taylor Swift The Era Tour”.

“You were selected for this opportunity because you have been identified as a fan who received a boost during the Verified Fan presale but did not purchase tickets,” it read, reported Billboard.

“We apologise for the difficulties you may have experienced, and have been asked by Taylor’s team to create this additional opportunity for you to purchase tickets.”

According to the email, sales will open on December 23, with additional invitations issued on a staggered basis, depending on tour date and city.

Swift had originally addressed the debacle in an Instagram story, writing: “It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really p***es me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”

Her return to live music follows the release of her latest album, Midnights. Swift shared that The Eras Tour would “take a journey through the musical eras” of her career (past and present).

The Midnights singer revealed that she will be joined on stage by artists including Paramore, Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Girl in Red, Muna, Beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams, Owenn and Gayle.

Swift is also set to make her directorial debut with a new film for Searchlight Pictures.