Taylor Swift beats billionaire Kylie Jenner as the world's highest paid celebrity by Forbes

The 'ME!' hitmaker raked in an impressive $185 million, followed closely behind by Kylie Jenner with $170 million and Kanye West with $150 million.

Taylor's income mainly comes from touring, which comes as no surprise as her Reputation Stadium Tour was named the highest-grossing United States tour ever whilst 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star Kylie's success is linked to her cosmetics business and her popular social media following.

Soccer star Lionel Messi came in fourth place ($127 million) whilst Ed Sheeran ($110 million) completes the top five.

Kylie Jenner attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The Eagles features in the top 10, whilst radio and television personality Howard Stern, 'Harry Potter' author J.K. Rowling, and actor Dwayne Johnson all make the top 15.

Kim Kardashian West is at 26th on the list with $72 million, Robert Downey Jr. was at 31st with $66 million whilst Rihanna made it to 36 with $62 million.

Shawn Mendes is the youngest person in the top 100. At just 20-years-old, the 'If I Can't Have You' hitmaker scraped in at 98 on the list with $38 million. The oldest person on the list is Beatles' legend Sir Paul McCartney, 77-years-old, at number 62 with $48 million.

Other celebrities to feature in the list were Ariana Grande ($48 million), Jennifer Lopez ($43 million), Sofía Vergara ($43 million), Lady Gaga ($39.5 million) and Celine Dion ($37.5 million).

Meanwhile, Taylor has less "stress and anxiety" in her life as she approaches 30.

She said: "I hear others say that one in his 30s no longer has as much stress and anxiety in life as in my 20s. And I can join in the observation that we are in our twenties looking to gain experience, try things out, fail, make mistakes."

Rihanna has previously been named the richest female musician in the world by Forbes magazine (Ian West/PA Wire)

Online Editors