Taylor Swift and Matty Healy reportedly break up after video surfaces of him kissing security guard

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy at 'The Electric Lady' studio in Manhattan last month. Photo: Robert Kamau

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn split up last February, according to friends. Photo: Christopher Polk

Just weeks after rumours surfaced that the Bad Blood singer and The 1975 frontman were dating, sources told TMZ that Swift is in fact “single” again. Soon after, Entertainment Tonight confirmed the two had called it quits after realising they were “not really compatible with each other”.

“Taylor and Matty broke up. They are both extremely busy and realised they’re not really compatible with each other,” a source told the outlet on Monday.

“Taylor’s friends want what’s best for her and aren’t shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship,” they added, referencing her recent split from actor Joe Alwyn after six years of dating.

The breakup news comes after the British musician was recently seen kissing a male security guard at The 1975’s concert in Denmark over the weekend. During The 1975’s performance of their song Robbers at the 2023 NorthSide Festival in Eskelunden last Friday, a video showed Healy kneeling down in front of a smiling security guard and kissing him on the lips.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy at 'The Electric Lady' studio in Manhattan last month. Photo: Robert Kamau

The 34-year-old singer has made a habit out of kissing fans, and even one of his bandmates, at The 1975 concerts. However, in January he told fans that he was ditching the move out of respect for Swift when she made a surprise appearance at his band’s London show.

“I’m not kissing anybody in front of Taylor Swift, have some respect,” he said in a TikTok video. “In front of the queen, it’s not happening.”

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy first sparked romance rumours in early May, just one month after it was reported that she had called it quits with Conversations with Friends star Joe Alwyn.

On 4 May, The Sun claimed that Swift and Healy were set to “go public with their romance” during the former’s concert in Nashville amid her Eras Tour, which began on 18 March. Since then, Healy has often been seen supporting Swift at multiple US tour stops – notably shocking fans when he was pictured hanging out with her father, Scott Swift.

The two were also seen several times throughout New York City, where they were reportedly kissing at private club Casa Cipriani and sat next to each other at a banquette in the lounge, a source told Page Six. Days later, they were photographed leaving Electric Lady recording studio together in New York City, as Healy placed his hand on Swift’s lower back.

A source said their split was allegedly due to “differences in their personalities”

Throughout their whirlwind romance, the two have made few subtle references to each other in public. At her Eras Tour concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on May 20, Swift told fans in the audience that she’s “never been this happy” before performing the track Question…? from her newest album, Midnights.

“I’ve just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever,” Swift told fans at Gillette Stadium, according to a video shared to TikTok. “And I just want to thank you for being a part of that.”

Taylor Swift's piano starts playing by itself during concert

She continued: “It’s not just a tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense. So I thought I’d play this song which brings me a lot of happy memories.”

Meanwhile, Healy hinted at rumours about his reported relationship with Swift while performing at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend on 27 May. Speaking on stage ahead of The 1975’s set, he said: “Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it?”

“All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentlemen, this is The 1975,” he said.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn split up last February, according to friends. Photo: Christopher Polk

Still, many Taylor Swift fans were conflicted over her rumoured relationship with Matty Healy, who has been criticised for his controversial comments. In February, the Chocolate singer sparked backlash after appearing on The Adam Friedland Show podcast, where he seemed to make derogatory remarks about women and mocked the American rapper, Ice Spice.

He was previously condemned by fans after he appeared to perform a Nazi salute and marched on the spot during The 1975’s concert in January. Fans even encouraged Swift to address Healy’s past controversies with the hashtag #SpeakUpNow on Twitter.

News of her rumoured romance with Matty Healy came just one month after it was reported Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had called it quits. On April 8, Entertainment Tonight first revealed that Swift and Alwyn had broken up several weeks prior, claiming that the “relationship had just run its course”.

Another source told People that their split was allegedly due to “differences in their personalities”.

“They’ve had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together,” the source told People on April 10, adding that “ultimately” the two “weren’t the right fit for one another.”

Following their breakup, an anonymous source told The Sun that Swift and Healy were “madly in love” and have been FaceTiming and texting while they’re both on tour.

“Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover,” they said.

Representatives for Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have been contacted for comment.