Tax officials continue search of BBC offices in New Delhi for third day

Opposition political parties and other media organisations have said the ongoing search is an attempt to intimidate the media.

An armed security person stands stand guard at the gate of a building housing BBC office in New Delhi (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Expand

By Piyush Nagpal and Ashok Sharma, Associated Press

India’s tax officials were searching the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai for a third straight day on Thursday seeking information about the organisation’s business operations amid allegations of tax evasion.

The search continued as opposition political parties and other media organisations criticised the move as an attempt to intimidate the media.

