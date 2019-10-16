Tarzan actor Ron Ely’s wife and son killed in California

Authorities say Tarzan actor Ron Ely’s wife was stabbed to death in their southern California home by the couple’s son, who police subsequently shot and killed.

A Santa Barbara County sheriff’s statement said deputies found 62-year-old Valerie Lundeen Ely dead with multiple stab wounds inside the house on Tuesday night.

The statement says deputies identified the suspect as the couple’s son, 30-year-old Cameron Ely, who was found outside the house after a search.

Authorities say after an unspecified threat, four deputies fired on Cameron Ely and he was killed.

There was no report of the 81-year-old Ron Ely being injured.

An earlier sheriff’s statements said an elderly man from the home was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Ron Ely starred in a Tarzan TV series on NBC from 1966 to 1968.

