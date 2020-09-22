Sylvester Stallone’s mother Jackie dies aged 98

He said: “It was hard not to like her, she was very eccentric and flamboyant person.
“Her mind was as sharp as a razor till the day she died. She never wore a mask a true revolutionary gal.”
Frank added: “My brother Sylvester took care of her like a Queen for all of her life. I will never be able to call my mom again or have her yell at me why I never got married . But we all loved her and her spirit to survive and prevail . I’ll miss you always mommy.”
Frank said he is “drowning my emotions in tears and too much vino,” but “when you’ve known someone for 70 years” it is “tough and sad”.
Stallone was married three times and had three sons and a daughter, Toni D’Alto, who died in 2012.