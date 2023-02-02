| 10.2°C Dublin

Sylvester Stallone and family to star in reality TV series

Jennifer Flavin Stallone and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet will star in the eight-part series The Family Stallone.

Sylvester Stallone, pictured, with wife Jennifer Flavin and daughters Sophia Rose, Sistine Rose and Scarlet Rose. (Ian West/PA) Expand

Sylvester Stallone, pictured, with wife Jennifer Flavin and daughters Sophia Rose, Sistine Rose and Scarlet Rose. (Ian West/PA)

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Hollywood action star Sylvester Stallone and his family will star in upcoming reality TV series The Family Stallone.

The 76-year-old American actor – a staple of action films including The Expendables, Rocky and Rambo – will let cameras into his home to give a behind-the-scenes look at his life.

